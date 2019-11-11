Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

First look: Wood Wood opens Soho flagship

11 November 2019 By

Danish brand Wood Wood has opened its first UK store, at 33-35 Brewer Street in London’s Soho.

The 5,300 sq ft space, which will also house a showroom, was designed in collaboration with design agency Spacon & X.

It follows the concept of Wood Wood’s other retail locations, showcasing its own brand offer alongside a selection of wholesaled labels such as Nike, Adidas, Undercover, Neighbourhood, Cav Empt and Wacko Maria. External brands account for 60% of the London offer.

Wood Wood has stores in Copenhagen, Aarhus, Berlin, Frederiksberg and at Copenhagen Airport. It has around 400 wholesale stockists worldwide, including Liberty, End and Goodhood.

Karl Oskar-Olsen, creative director at Wood Wood, said: “English music and subcultures alongside the English iconic heritage of clothes and fashion have always been a huge source of inspiration for Wood Wood. Not only within our collections but also in the way we create the output of our brand mix in our stores. The opening of the Wood Wood London store in Soho will define us as brand in the next period of our journey, and I’m looking forward to this adventure with great anticipation and humbleness.”

