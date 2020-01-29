Five-year boardroom ban for ex-BHS director

Former BHS director Lennart Henningson has agreed to a five-year ban from UK company directorships imposed by the Insolvency Service, following the tumultuous demise of the department store.

Henningson was a director at the department store chain immediately before its collapse in 2016. He transferred £1.5m from BHS to a Swedish company the day after its board had discussed the appointment of administrators.

He worked alongside Retail Acquisitions founder Dominic Chappell, who bought BHS for £1 from Sir Philip Green in 2015. Chappell was served a 10-year boardroom ban in November last year.

Earlier this month, Chappell was ordered to pay £9.5m into BHS’s pension schemes.

The collapse of BHS in 2016 resulted in 11,000 people losing their jobs, and left a gaping pension deficit. Sir Philip Green, who owned BHS for 15 years before selling it to Chappell, agreed to a voluntary contribution of £363m in February 2017.