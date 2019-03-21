Sports Direct’s luxury fascia, Flannels, is planning to expand to 100 stores in the UK and launch internationally for the first time, Drapers can reveal.

The group plans to open 15 to 20 Flannels stores – each between 10,000 sq ft and 20,000 sq ft – per year in the UK until it reaches its target of around 100. It currently has 43 UK shops in cities such as Liverpool, Leeds and Manchester.

By June, Flannels will open new stores in Newcastle, Chester, Watford, Sutton and York, as well on London’s Oxford Street.

The retailer is also turning its attention overseas and is planning to open stores across Europe and the US, as well as Asia and the Middle East.

Flannels is in the “early stages” of exploring international expansion and is examining each market on a case-by-case basis.

