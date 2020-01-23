Flurry of stores to open at Covent Garden

Fashion retailers Jigsaw, American Vintage, Lulu Guiness and Strathberry are opening new stores in London’s Covent Garden this year.
Jigsaw will upsize its current Floral Street store, expanding into Grade II listed Carriage Hall, which formerly housed its concept store The Shop At Bluebird. The new Jigsaw store will open in February.
American Vintage is planning to open a new flagship concept store on Floral Street this summer.
Across the wider estate, British independent brands Strathberry and Lulu Guinness will open stores in the Market Building and King Street respectively, joining the existing stable of British brands on the estate including Burberry, Mulberry, Penhaligon’s and Jo Malone London.
Readers' comments (1)
Anonymous23 January 2020 5:00 pm
Publicity by their marketing arm to attract those foolish to pay extortionate rent and rates
