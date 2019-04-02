Folk opens in Soho

London-based brand Folk has opened its latest store in the capital, on Soho’s Berwick Street.

The new store offers both men’s and women’s wear, and the brand says it focuses on quality, texture and fabric.

The shop has been designed in collaboration with sculptor Paul Vanstone and Germany-based handmade crafts company Racing Atelier to reflect Folk’s “commitment to understated elegance”.

Addy Williams, senior retail portfolio manager at property firm Shaftesbury, said: “Folk is a welcome addition to Berwick Street’s already-thriving fashion offering, joining the likes of Oliver Spencer, Universal Works and Clarks Originals. Shaftesbury has long established Soho as a hub for contemporary fashion and will continue to bring new and influential brands to the destination.”