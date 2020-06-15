Footfall decline 'less severe' in May

Footfall to all retail locations across the UK was down 81.6% year on year for the four weeks to 30 May, as the majority of non-essential stores remained closed.

However, the drop was slightly lower than the previous month – which saw footfall down 84.7% – as more categories of shops were allowed to open, the British Retail Consortium (BRC) and Shoppertrak footfall monitor shows.

Shopping centres fared the worst, down 84.9% year on year. Footfall to retail parks dropped 55%, and high streets were down 77.8%.

BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson said: “The decline was less severe than April as more retailers, including garden centres and homeware shops, began to reopen, though the vast majority of stores remained closed.

”Other countries that have lifted their lockdown have seen footfall rise by around 15-25 percentage points in the initial weeks, and many retailers will hope for a similar, if not larger rise, as shops in England begin to reopen.

“Retailers have been under immense pressure for the past three months, but the reopening of non-essential shops from today is unlikely to deliver immediate relief.

”A mix of low consumer confidence and limits on the number of people able to enter stores mean that many shops will continue to suffer lower footfall – and lower sales – for some time to come.

”The government should consider options to stimulate demand, such as a short-term reduction in VAT or a temporary income tax cut for lower-income workers. As they return to serving the country, there is still a risk that many physical shops could end up closing their doors again – only this time, permanently.”