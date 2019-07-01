Footfall drops across all locations

Last week footfall in the UK and Ireland was down year on year across high streets, retail parks and shopping centres.

Total footfall for the week beginning 23 June was down 3.8% compared with the same period last year. High streets fared the worst – down 5.1% – while shopping centres dropped 3.5% and retail park footfall decreased 1.6%, Springboard reports.

Diane Wehrle, marketing and insights director at Springboard said that although there had been a week-on-week uplift in footfall, it “was not sufficient to drive an annual rise in footfall, resulting in a year on year decline of 3.8%.

“This contrasts with 2018 when footfall rose annually by +0.5%, when the country was in the midst of the hottest summer on record and the excitement surrounding the football World Cup; with the key difference being drops in high street and retail park footfall (-5.1% and -1.6%) versus rises in both of these last year. In contrast, whilst footfall continued to decline annually in shopping centres, the year-on-year drop of -3.5% was marginally less than the -3.8% last year.”