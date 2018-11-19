Footfall drops ahead of Black Friday

Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.
The high street is changing at a faster pace than ever before, and some town centres are becoming virtually unrecognisable as big-name retailers scale back their store portfolios.
Entries are now open for the Drapers Digital Awards - recognising the best of the best in ecommerce across the fashion industry in the UK and Ireland.
Two years after entrepreneur Mike Welch relaunched Atterley as an online network of independent fashion retailers, the business has received an injection of cash that will help fuel its expansion.
Drapers Footwear Awards 19 will recognise and celebrate the footwear's very best from across the UK and Ireland.
We have 18 exciting categories up for contest, including International Footwear Business of the Year and Best Sustainable Initiative of the Year.
At Pantherella International Group, Justin Hall oversees a century of sock-making expertise.
Drapers puts Bracknell’s footwear offer to the test at the Lexicon shopping centre, in the latest in our seasonal hit or miss series.
Taking place on 29 November 2018, the Drapers Awards recognises and celebrates the best of the best in the fashion sector.
Book your table now before it's too late
19 November 2018
By Olivia Pinnock
Footfall across the UK fell 2.3% in the week to 18 November, compared with 2017, as shoppers held off spending ahead of expected Black Friday discounts.
