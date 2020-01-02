Footfall drops as shoppers shun Sales

Shoppers stayed away from the high street after Christmas, as footfall dropped by an average of 4% between 26 December and 1 January.

Boxing Day footfall was down 8.6% across all UK destinations compared with 2018. However, on Monday 30 December, there was an increase of 11.1% compared with 2018, when 30 December fell on a Sunday, which has reduced trading hours.

Diane Wehrle, Insights Director at Springboard, commented: “Post 5pm on Boxing Day, footfall declined by less than over the 24 hours, suggesting that consumers are increasingly using Boxing Day primarily for leisure purposes, going out to eat or to the cinema, but possibly combining this with a visit to retail stores rather than shopping being the main focus of the trip.”