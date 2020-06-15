Footfall jumps 40% on reopening

Footfall until 12pm today was up by 41.7% in England compared to last week, as non-essential stores begin reopening across the country.

England’s high streets saw the greatest increase of 51.7% according to Springboard. Shopping centres saw an increase of 37% compared to last week and retail parks experienced an uplift of 25.1%.

Footfall across all retail destinations is around a third less than on the same day last year, with today’s reopenings driving down the year-on-year decline to 34.2% in England.

Diane Wehrle, insights director at Springboard, said: ”Footfall in retail parks that are dominated by high street retailers has risen by 41.7% in England, but by only 25.1% on England’s retail parks as a whole; demonstrating that shoppers have switched from homeware stores and food stores to locations with high street retailers such as M&S and Next.

”Some of the uplift in footfall is a consequence of a drop in footfall last Monday from the Monday before, but nevertheless the rise is significant; and we must remember that these results are only for the period up to 12pm. Footfall is likely to increase further by early afternoon as people come out later in the day and during their lunch hours.”