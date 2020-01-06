Footfall up at shopping complex Centre:MK

Milton Keynes shopping and leisure destination Centre:MK experienced a 2.5% year-on-year rise in footfall during the 52 weeks to 28 December.

Throughout 2019 the centre welcomed 10 new retailers: Neon Sheep, Newbie, Typo, Primark, Chatime, Morano’s, Trailfinders, Skechers, Lovisa and Lush.

“2019 has been a great success for Centre:MK with shoppers continuing to flock to our centre”, Kevin Duffy, centre director at Centre:MK said. “We are pleased to have welcomed so many new brands into the centre and look forward to welcoming more in 2020.

“Our £50m investment programme including our award-winning guest services and ‘smart’ car park reflects our ongoing commitment to both our retailers and shoppers, and we believe Centre:MK will go from strength to strength as we move into the new year.”