Footwear fuels fashion sales at John Lewis

As news of the supermarket mega-merger between Sainsbury’s and Asda emerged this week, Drapers speaks to Sainsbury’s CEO Mike Coupe, head of womenswear buying Anna Clarke and Sainsbury’s Argos CEO John Rogers, about how the grocer is evolving its clothing division, Tu, and gaining market share in a tough trading environment.
