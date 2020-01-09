Footwear start-up secures £200,000 in funding

Footwear brand Calla Shoes, which sells specialised footwear for bunion sufferers, has acquired £200,000 in funds from an “angel investor”.

Calla was founded by Jenni Bailey in late 2016, who noticed “a complete lack of fashionable footwear for fellow sufferers” following her own lifelong struggle with bunions.

She made the leap to launch the business after she was made redundant from a senior managerial role as a university.

The start-up will use the funding to help support its UK growth plans. It also has plans to raise more investment in 2020 to support international growth.

“This investment was such a great way to end 2019 and has paved the way for us to carry out our big plans for 2020 for Calla”, Bailey said. “I started the company as I wanted to ensure all women who suffer with bunions never have to go through the struggles I faced; either wearing horrible, unfashionable shoes or putting myself in pain to look good. I can’t wait to continue growing throughout the year and hope to help thousands more women.”