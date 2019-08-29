Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Forever 21 prepares to file for bankruptcy

29 August 2019By Jill Geoghegan

US young fashion chain Forever 21 is reportedly preparing to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The company hired advisors in June to restructure its debt but negotiations have stalled, Bloomberg reported.

Filing for bankruptcy would allow the business to close unprofitable stores and recapitalise the business.

