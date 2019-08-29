Forever 21 prepares to file for bankruptcy

US young fashion chain Forever 21 is reportedly preparing to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
The company hired advisors in June to restructure its debt but negotiations have stalled, Bloomberg reported.
Filing for bankruptcy would allow the business to close unprofitable stores and recapitalise the business.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.