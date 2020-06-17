Forever 21 re-enters UK market

Young fashion retailer Forever 21 has re-entered the UK market with the launch of a new website, after it collapsed into administration last year.

Forever 21’s UK website and bricks-and-mortar store operations were shut down by administrators on 30 September, after the parent company in the US filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. There were three UK stores at the time administrators were appointed.

In February this year Authentic Brands Group (ABG), which owns Juicy Couture, Barneys and Tretorn, purchased Forever 21 for just over $81m (£63m).

Under its new ownership, the retailer has regrouped with a new online growth strategy for cross-border ecommerce. The brand is working with cross-border ecommerce solutions provider Global-e to accelerate its global online expansion, which began earlier this year.

Through the partnership, Forever 21 will now be able to provide its customers in the UK with an online shopping experience and the ability to pay in local currency.

The Forever 21 international online offering now includes support for more than 95 currencies, over 150 local and alternative payment methods, and localised checkout in 25 languages.

Daniel Kulle, CEO at Forever 21, said: “We are excited to offer our trendy collections on our global online site, to our large following of loyal Forever 21 fans in the UK and mainland Europe. Our loyal consumers are digital savvy and expect a seamless, sophisticated online shopping experience, so it is vital for us to ensure that every step in the online journey is tailored to their needs and preferences.

“Despite the market conditions the entire industry is facing due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we see a strong demand for the Forever 21 brand in the UK and the rest of Europe. We are dedicated to providing the best online shopping experience for both our UK shoppers and other loyal customers globally.”