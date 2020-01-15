Forever Sewing launches with Next

Forever Sewing’s loungewear and romper suits for children launched on the high street giant’s website this week. The Yorkshire-based brand received more than 100 orders on the first day of trading with Next.

Forever Sewing will add further select ranges to its offering on Next’s website throughout the year.

Founder Laura Newman said: “We’ve grown from a small hard-working team into a bigger team that is thriving, opened our very own Forever Sewing shop and now to top it off we can celebrate a partnership with Next. Next is a great store for us, as it embodies our family brand ethos and we felt it was the right and exciting next big step for us to take as a company.”

Next upped its profit forecast after a strong Christmas performance which boasted a 5.2% rise in full-price sales.