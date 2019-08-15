Forever Unique launches plus size

The label’s new Curve range will be available in sizes 16 to 24 and is a response to an ‘“influx” of customer requests for a plus-size range.

The 40-piece collection includes bandage dresses, embellished evening gowns and tailoring, as well as leather-look leggings. Retail prices start from £60.

Forever Unique founder and design director Seema Malhotra said: “I myself have been inundated with customers asking for more sizes, and through the brand’s customer feedback, it’s become increasingly clear that we need to extend our offering.

“We got to work on this collection earlier in the year first by looking at our most loved styles and designing key shapes for the collection with a view of launching for autumn 19, just in time for party season.”