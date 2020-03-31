Former Graduate Fashion Week chair Terry Mansfield dies

The former chairman of Graduate Fashion Week, Terry Mansfield, has passed away.

Mansfield was also the former president and chief executive of media company Hearst’s international publishing arm, the National Magazine Company, and won a CBE for services to the magazine industry.

He died on 28 March in London at 81 years old.

During his time as chairman of Graduate Fashion Week, Mansfield praised businesses who nurtured young talent.

Acting chair of Graduate Fashion Week, Douglas MacLennan, said: ”Terry took on the role of chair of the charity in January 2004 serving enthusiastically for seven years, until stepping down in November 2011.

”During Terry’s period of tenure, he was very much ‘hands-on’, travelling the length and breadth of the country to fully comprehend and understand the educational requirements of the charity’s university members and the aspirations and goals of the graduating students associated with the annual London Graduate Fashion Week event.

”The president, trustees and I, remember Terry very warmly and our thoughts and condolences reach out to all his family and friends.”

The CEO of Hearst, Steven Swartz, said: “Terry was a brilliant global strategist and valued member of our board and extended corporate family.

“His passion and commitment to build the Hearst brand abroad were integral to our international growth.”

He is survived by his wife, Helen, two daughters, Victoria and Anna, and their respective families.