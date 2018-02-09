Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Former New Look menswear director joins Topman

9 February 2018By

Christopher Englinde, who left his position as menswear director at New Look last summer, has joined Topman as brand director.

Englinde joined New Look as director of menswear buying, merchandising and design in August 2015 tasked with relaunching its menswear offer. The retailer launched its first men’s-only store in 2015.

Before that he worked at H&M for 10 years, starting as a buyer and working his way up to menswear director.

Englinde left New Look in June 2017, at the same time as women’s footwear, accessories and beauty director Amanda Wain, as exclusively reported by Drapers. Since then, he has been working as an independent consultant.

He will join Topman on Monday (12 February), reporting into Topshop/Topman CEO Paul Price.

Yesterday, it emerged that the managing director of New Look in the UK and Ireland, Danny Barrasso, is leaving the company today (9 February) amid further team changes at the retailer.

You might also like...

