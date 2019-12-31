Former Next boss Sir David Jones dies

Jones passed away over the weekend following a battle with Parkinson’s disease.

In a statement Next said: ”It is with great sadness that [Next] records the passing of its former chairman and chief executive Sir David Jones CBE over the weekend. David will be remembered by many of his colleagues as the man whose courage, good sense, kindness and hard work navigated the company through its most demanding moments in the late 1980’s until his retirement in 2006. David was a true friend of Next and our thoughts are with his family at this time.”

Jones joined Next in 1986 and was made chief executive two years later, when the company’s founder George Davies was ousted from the top role. He took over as chairman in 2002, and appointed his former assistant Lord Wolfson as his successor.

Following his departure from Next in 2006 Jones joined the board at supermarket Morrisons and following this joined JJB Sports as executive chairman in 2009.