Former Next boss Sir David Jones dies

Sir David Jones, the former chairman and chief executive of Next, has died aged 76.
Jones passed away over the weekend following a battle with Parkinson’s disease.
In a statement Next said: ”It is with great sadness that [Next] records the passing of its former chairman and chief executive Sir David Jones CBE over the weekend. David will be remembered by many of his colleagues as the man whose courage, good sense, kindness and hard work navigated the company through its most demanding moments in the late 1980’s until his retirement in 2006. David was a true friend of Next and our thoughts are with his family at this time.”
Jones joined Next in 1986 and was made chief executive two years later, when the company’s founder George Davies was ousted from the top role. He took over as chairman in 2002, and appointed his former assistant Lord Wolfson as his successor.
Following his departure from Next in 2006 Jones joined the board at supermarket Morrisons and following this joined JJB Sports as executive chairman in 2009.
Eric Musgrave31 December 2019 10:03 am
This is sad news. David Jones was a quiet and dignified leader who did an amazing job of rescuing Next from the brink of collapse and setting it on course to be a powerhouse of fashion and much more besides.
In 2004, as editorial director of Drapers, I awarded David the magazine's second Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his extraordinary turnaround success. On the table at the Awards dinner were former senior members of David's team, such as Kate Bostock and Tony O'Connor, and it was obvious how much they revered their former boss.
Even back then he was taking literally dozens of pills a day to control his Parkinson's. What a retailer he was.
The first recipient of the Drapers Lifetime Achievement in 2003 was George Davies, who had been fired from Next in 1988 and replaced by David, his deputy. George was mightily pleased with getting the Award for his unique achievement of creating three successful brands - Next, George at Asda and Per Una for M&S. He was delighted for David's Award too and called him up to congratulate him. I was told it was the first time they had spoken since George was ousted in 1988.
