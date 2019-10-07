Former Tesco international boss joins Pepco

The owner of value fashion chain Pep&Co, Pepco Group, has appointed former Tesco international boss, Trevor Masters, as managing director of its largest brand, Pepco.
He will succeed incumbent Rob Taylor, who joined the group in 2004 and informed the board earlier this year of his desire to step down from full-time employment.
Masters previously spent 38 years at Tesco, culminating in the role of CEO of Tesco International. He left the company in 2017.
He joins Pepco on 1 November and will be based in Poland. Taylor will leave the business on 31 December.
Pepco is a value fashion and homeware retailer in Eastern Europe.
Pepco Group owns Pepco, Dealz and Poundland. It now has 2,698 stores in 14 countries, employing over 33,000 people and has an ambition to be Europe’s largest discount variety business, targeting more than 4,000 stores.
Readers' comments (1)
william hackett7 October 2019 8:48 am
Rob Taylor is one of the most successful retailers of a generation and nobody knows his name. He started and grew this business to over 2000 stores very profitably! Well done Rob!!
