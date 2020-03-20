Frasers Group axes more Jack Wills stores

Frasers Group has announced the immediate closure of a further five Jack Wills stores, after its acquisition of the lifestyle brand last August.

The British brand, which was rescued out of administration by Frasers Group in August 2019, will close stores in Dublin, Exeter, Cambridge, Bath and Manchester Trafford Centre.

There are around 80 stores left, according to the Jack Wills website.

A spokesperson said: “The Group has been working closely with landlords since acquiring Jack Wills to keep as many stores open as possible. Now faced by unprecedented uncertainty in the retail environment, further closures are inevitable.”

Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group (then under the name Sports Direct International), acquired lifestyle brand Jack Wills for £12.8m in a pre-pack administration deal last August.