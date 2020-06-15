Frasers Group buys Hugo Boss stake

Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group, formerly known as Sports Direct, has purchased a 5.1% stake in Hugo Boss through stocks and derivatives.

Frasers Group said it had purchased 120,000 shares of Hugo Boss common stock, 140,000 shares of common stock via contracts for difference, and 3.29 million shares of common stock via the sale of put options.

The group said that after taking into account the premium it would receive under the put options, its maximum aggregate exposure to Hugo Boss is around £97m ($121m).

Frasers Group said the investment reflected its growing relationship with German fashion house Hugo Boss and belief in its long-term future.

The company added: ”Frasers Group intends to be a supportive stakeholder and create value in the interests of both Frasers Group’s and Hugo Boss’ shareholders”.

Drapers has contacted Frasers Group for comment.