Frasers Group buys stake in Mulberry

Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group, formerly known as Sports Direct International, has bought a 12.5% stake in British luxury handbag company Mulberry.
The retailer announced it had bought the shareholding as part of a “key strategic priority” to elevate its retail proposition and build “stronger relationships with premium third-party brands”.
The sale price was not disclosed, but when the transaction took place, it would have been worth just under £19m, based on its share price at the time.
Last week the retailer announced it had settled a tax dispute with Belgian authorities that were investigating the group’s movement of goods through the country.
