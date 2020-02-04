Frasers Group buys stake in Mulberry

Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group, formerly known as Sports Direct International, has bought a 12.5% stake in British luxury handbag company Mulberry.

The retailer announced it had bought the shareholding as part of a “key strategic priority” to elevate its retail proposition and build “stronger relationships with premium third-party brands”.

The sale price was not disclosed, but when the transaction took place, it would have been worth just under £19m, based on its share price at the time.

Last week the retailer announced it had settled a tax dispute with Belgian authorities that were investigating the group’s movement of goods through the country.