Frasers Group closes further Jack Wills stores

16 January 2020By

Frasers Group has announced the closure of a further six Jack Wills stores, after its acquisition of the lifestyle brand last August. 

The stores set to close in the next month are Bournemouth, Camberley, Cheltenham, Soho, Truro and Witney.

A Frasers Group spokeswoman said “not all landlords involved have been as helpful as others” in aiding its aim “to try and keep as many stores open as possible”. 

She said: “Since rescuing Jack Wills from administration last year, we have worked hard with landlords to try and keep as many stores as possible open.  Our commitment to Jack Wills remains but, to ensure its future on the UK high street, we recognise the need to address running costs – including rents and business rates.

“Where possible, we are committed to finding new roles within the group for all Jack Wills staff affected by today’s announcement.”

Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group (then under the name Sports Direct International), acquired lifestyle brand Jack Wills for £12.8m in a pre-pack administration deal last August. 

Since then the group has closed 13 stores after failing to negotiate lower rents with landlords. 

 

 

