Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Frasers Group settles Belgian tax dispute

30 January 2020By

Full screenSports direct thurrock

Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group, formerly known as Sports Direct International, has settled its tax dispute with Belgian authorities.

In July 2019, Sports Direct revealed that it is facing a €674m (£605m) tax bill from Belgian authorities, who were investigating the group’s movement of goods through the country. 

Today Frasers Group said the Belgian Tax Authority was satisfied with the retailer’s explanation regarding €491m – or 73% – of the total €674m in question and that VAT has been correctly accounted for. 

The retailer said the issue “has been resolved with no payment of VAT liabilities or associated penalties and interest to be made by the company or any member of its group”. 

Frasers Group and its advisers will continue to ”fully engage and work with the Belgian Tax Authority in order to resolve the smaller remaining matters referred to in the proces verbal as soon as possible.”

The Sports Direct Group suffered a 6% fall in underlying EBTIDA to £287.8m in the 52 weeks to 28 April 2019, compared with £306.1m in the same period the previous year. Group revenue at Sports Direct, which also controls French Connection and Flannels, was up 10% to £3.7bn in the same period. 

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

  • Sports direct thurrock

    Sports Direct revenues rise

    16 December 2019

    Mike Ashley’s Sports Direct International has reported rising revenue and profits as the retail group reaps the rewards of acquisitions, a strong performance in its premium lifestyle division and the sale of its Shirebrook distribution centre.

  • 3084848 sports direct thurrock

    Sports Direct appoints auditor

    23 October 2019

    Mike Ashley’s Sports Direct has appointed RSM UK as its auditors with immediate effect. 

  • frasers meadowhall Sheffield flannels floor

    Suppliers in the dark over HoF closures

    23 January 2020Beth Gault

    House of Fraser suppliers are in the dark over further House of Fraser store closures, as Frasers Group warns loss-making stores will shut within months.

  • Sports direct thurrock

    Frasers Group demands business rates reform from Boris

    14 January 2020

    Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group, formerly Sports Direct, has called for an “urgent fundamental review” of business rates to prevent “desolate” high streets in a letter to the prime minister Boris Johnson. 

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.