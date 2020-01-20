Frasers to open in Sheffield

Frasers Group – formerly Sports Direct International – has announced it is opening a 65,000 sq ft Frasers store in a former House of Fraser unit in Sheffield.

The first phase of the new Frasers store, in Meadowhall shopping centre, will open in early winter 2020. The project will be completed in spring 2021.



In the first phase of the luxury store’s opening, it will offer men’s and women’s fashion, accessories, footwear, ready to wear, and an interactive homeware area called Frasers House. There will also be a beauty hall, cocktail bar and cafe in the store.

In spring 2021, Flannels, the group’s luxury fascia, will open within the store, offering brands including Off-White, Burberry, Stone Island and Balenciaga.

In May, Frasers Group revealed plans to change 31 House of Fraser stores into a premium chain under the Frasers name over the next five years. At the same time, it announced five stores would open in 2020, modelled on Flannels.

Michael Murray, head of elevation for Frasers Group, said: “This is the first major site signed since announcing our plans for Frasers and we’re proud to have acquired such a prominent location in one of the most forward-thinking schemes in the UK.

“We’re committed to delivering an aspirational new store that will epitomise the exciting future of Frasers, as we look to move forward with opportunities – including the progression of our flagship site in Glasgow, as well as new Frasers stores in Belfast and Liverpool.”