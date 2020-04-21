French Connection appoints financial adviser

French Connection has appointed wealth management and brokerage firm WH Ireland as its financial adviser and sole broker.

The appointment is with immediate effect.

It comes after the fashion retailer announced in January that it had not found a buyer, and was terminating its sale process to refocus on its turnaround to include the “right sizing” of its store portfolio.

French Connection swung to an underlying loss of £2.9m for the year to 31 January compared to a profit of £0.8m in 2019, as a result of planned store closures and a “difficult retail trading environment”.

Group revenue at the retailer fell by 11.4% to £119.9m for the year.

The retailer closed 11 stores, three outlets and four concessions in the period.