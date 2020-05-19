French Connection seeks funding

French Connection has warned it could run out of cash over the next couple of months if it does not secure additional funding.

The retailer is in active talks with several potential partners over new funding as it battles weak demand as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

French Connection’s board said it was “confident” that the brand would able to secure sufficient funds to support the business until trading levels return to normal.

It has taken a number of steps to preserve cash, including agreeing payment terms with suppliers, reducing orders numbers with factories and rescheduling payments due to HMRC. It is also in discussions with landlords over rent holidays.

The retailer said that although it has tried to participate in as much government help as possible, including the Job Retention Scheme, it has been unable to access other government funding available due to tight criteria checks.

Online sales at French Connection have risen by 44% across the UK and the US over the past six weeks.

The retailer added that it plans to reopen stores from 1 June in line with government guidance and that stores would be reopened in a “orderly manner” to protect staff and shoppers.