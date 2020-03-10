French Connection swings to a loss

French Connection swung to an underlying loss of £2.9m for the year to 31 January compared to a profit of £0.8m in 2019, as a result of planned store closures and a “difficult retail trading environment”.

Group revenue at the retailer fell by 11.4% to £119.9m for the year.

UK and European sales had a 2.5% like-for-like decline, which the retailer blamed on ”poor UK retail trading conditions on the high street generally in the second half of the year”.

Wholesale revenue dropped 4.8%, although saw a 15.7% lift in North America.

The retailer, which announced it is no longer in a formal sale process last month, closed 11 stores and three outlets in the period.

After failing to find a buyer, French Connection is now further focusing on “right-sizing” its portfolio, alongside increasing investment in its online platform, focusing on growing its wholesale business - particularly in the US, and increasing its licensed categories.

Commenting on the results, Stephen Marks, chairman and chief executive said: ”The performance this year has not been as anticipated and we are not being assisted by the continued difficult trading conditions in the UK and potential uncertainty due to the COVID-19 coronavirus. I am, however, pleased with the continued good performance of the wholesale business in the US and we have good forward order banks in the UK to be delivered during the first half of the year. The initial reaction to the winter ranges has been positive, particularly at our recent New York Fashion Show.

”We believe the trading landscape in the UK is unlikely to improve in the short term and this has a potential impact on both the retail and wholesale businesses. Against this background, we are working hard to ensure we are operating as efficiently and cost-effectively as possible while working closely with all our trading partners to maximise business with them.”