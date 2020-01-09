TotsBots designs, manufactures and sells sustainably sourced and environmentally friendly nappies made from recycled plastic bottles. Its products will be sold on the Frugi website in the next month, and a small collection of Frugi will be sold on the TotsBots website.

The acquisition will also allow the Cornwall-based clothing brand for children and new mothers to leverage TotsBots’ existing manufacturing facilities to ”test and develop new products and categories more quickly” in the future.

Frugi has also acquired TotsBots sister brand, Bloom & Nora, a reusable sanitary products brand.

Frugi, in which investment firm True took a majority stake in July 2018, has grown strongly over recent years, with like-for-like sales growth of more than 50% being achieved over the recent Christmas trading period. TotsBots is also enjoying considerable growth, particularly in its direct-to-consumer business, which has grown more than 80% in the last twelve months.

“This is a really exciting acquisition that goes right back to the founding principles of both brands”, Hugo Adams, CEO, of Frugi said. “We already share a common purpose, values and ethics as well as an obvious product fit. Both businesses are already hugely successful with excellent growth rates. Bringing them together gives us even more opportunities to leverage the considerable skills and expertise in both businesses for the benefit of our customers, suppliers and the environment.

“Both businesses will benefit hugely from working together by leveraging our customer base and cross selling our products. TotsBots have production capability that could benefit Frugi and we can share our expertise by collaborating on wholesale offerings and driving distribution both ways.”

Fiona Smyth, co-founder of TotsBots, said: “We have spent 19 years developing, manufacturing and selling sustainable and environmentally friendly nappies. We have always looked to make the best products, in the kindest way possible to our planet, inspiring and enabling parents to make choices that have a positive environmental impact for the future of their children.”

Adams told Drapers that Frugi currently has no plans to acquire further brands in the future.