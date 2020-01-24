Frugi appoints new global sales director

Kidswear and lifestyle brand Frugi has appointed former Lacoste global commercial director, Steve Lucas, as its new global sales director.
Lucas joined the business on 20 January 2020.
He has previously held roles in international sales, marketing, retail and digital at brands including Speedo, Lacoste, Walt Disney and Haagen-Dazs.
In further leadership changes, commercial director Simon Dowling will move into a wholesale director role, focusing on growing Frugi’s wholesale business.
