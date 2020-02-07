Frugi opens Netherlands warehouse post-Brexit

Ethical kidswear brand Frugi is opening a new warehouse in the Netherlands on 14 February, in preparation for anticipated Brexit regulations.

The DHL fulfilment centre aims to help with the increasing volume of European-based online and wholesale orders for the company. All non-European Union orders, including UK orders, will continue to be fulfilled from the company’s warehouse in Helston, Cornwall.

In line with Frugi’s sustainable mission, the new warehouse outside Utrecht is a large dedicated space in an energy-efficient, BREAAM-certified (Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method) site that uses solar power and recycled rainwater technology.

“We have been super busy shipping stock to the Netherlands and putting everything in place for this exciting new Frugi adventure,” Frugi CEO Hugo Adams said. “We are working closely with our friends at DHL so that they can receive and book in the stocks into early next week.”