Frugi snaps up online boss from Phase Eight

Phase Eight’s James Williams has joined ethical kidswear brand Frugi as director of ecommerce and marketing.

Williams was director of marketing and online trading at Phase Eight from May 2017.

Before that, he worked as head of online trading and digital marketing at Jigsaw for two years, after spending spent eight years at Marks & Spencer in various roles, including store manager, senior finance and operations manager and online trading manager for food.

Frugi was named Kids’ Brand of the Year at the 2019 Drapers Independents Awards.

Read our interview with CEO Hugo Adams and chair Julia Reynolds to find out more about its plans for growth.