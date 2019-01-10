Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Full-year revenues rise at Wolf & Badger

10 January 2019By Tim Clark

A steep rise in online sales and strong trading from its new King’s Cross store have boosted full-year revenues at designer indie Wolf & Badger.

More than 3 million unique visitors visited the retailer’s website in 2018, and its online sales doubled to £6.6m from £3.3m the year before.

Gross profit for the year 31 December 2018 stood at £2.8m.

Wolf & Badger relocated its London stores and head office into a 12,000 sq ft space at Coal Drops Yard, the new shopping quarter in London’s King’s Cross, in October 2018.

The Coal Drops Yard store opened last October

It said the new store traded “significantly ahead” of target over Christmas, driven by events as well as the product mix. 

Brothers George and Henry Graham opened the first Wolf & Badger store in Notting Hill, London, in 2010, as a platform for emerging designers and more established brands to reach new audiences.

The brothers opened a Wolf & Badger store in New York in 2017.

