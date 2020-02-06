Further delays to business rates appeals, says Colliers

Figures released by the government today on the “Check Challenge Appeal” (CCA) business rates appeals system “illustrate a time bomb about to explode”, Colliers said, as the “backlog of claims and challenges grows and the government’s Valuation Office Agency (VOA) is not properly resourced to deal with this.”

The VOA’s figures show that since the system was introduced on 1 April 2017, 352,090 properties have started the appeal process. On this basis, Colliers has estimated that by April 2021, the UK will see a further 160,000 claims made – meaning that more than half a million businesses will have started the appeals process.

However, Colliers has warned that those businesses are likely to face “severe delays”. Today’s figures reveal 137,360 checks have been registered since the list began, which is 40% of those currently being claimed. If things continue at the current rate it means that by April 2021 the amount of checks will have reached only 200,000 of the anticipated 500,000-plus properties claimed.

Meanwhile, 26,690 “challenges” have now been registered, which is 20% of the numbers going through the “check” stage. This means that on the current run rates there will be 40,000 properties that will have a gone through the challenge stage by the end of the current list in April 2021.

But of the 26,690 challenges registered, only around 36% (9,700) of these have been resolved, while 16,990 (64%) are incomplete or outstanding.

Colliers has worked out that it would take more than four years to finish the 2017 list, if the number of challenges continues to flows through at current rates.

“This is a disaster,” says John Webber, head of business rates at Colliers International. “On our reckoning, businesses even on a best-case scenario are going to be waiting over two and a half years to get through the appeals process. For many businesses, this is totally unacceptable.

“Over-complicated procedures, lack of guidance and a largely un-navigable new online portal discouraged many companies from starting the whole CCA process, despite many with good cases for challenging their bills,” continued John Webber. “It now looks like more companies are gritting their teeth and are registering, but the slow rate at which they are being processed is alarming.”