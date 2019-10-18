Asos is consulting with a further 100 members of staff across its head office over proposed job cuts, as part of its ongoing restructuring, Drapers can reveal.

Around 100 roles were put into consultation last week across a mix of disciplines including technology, sustainability and ethics, design, merchandising and sourcing, Drapers understands. It is believed that not all 100 roles will be axed.

It is understood that around five members of the sustainability team, who were put into consultation, have decided to leave the business as a result.

In 2018 Asos employed 4,386 people, according to its annual report.

Asos declined to comment.

It comes after it was revealed in July that Asos was consulting on around 100 redundancies across its marketing department.

Profit before tax at Asos dropped by 68% year on year to £33.1m in the year to 31 August, following “significant” investment in its warehousing and sustainability credentials. However, gross profit increased by 8% to £1.3bn during the period. Turnover also rose by 13% to £2.7bn in the year. UK sales grew by 15%, those in the European Union were up by 12% and sales in the US increased by 9%.

Drapers revealed in August that Asos had asked suppliers for a 3% discount on all invoices for stock received from 1 September onwards, to continue to “fuel joint growth” at the business and the brands it stocks.