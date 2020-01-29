Further senior appointment at N Brown

N Brown Group has appointed Aer Lingus’s Rachel Izzard as group chief financial officer, following the resignation of incumbent Craig Lovelace to take up a new position.

Izzard has an aerospace background. She joins from Aer Lingus where she has been CFO for the past four years. Before that, she spent four-and-a-half years at International Airlines Group as finance director and later CFO. Izzard spent her early career at British Airways in various financial roles from 1996 to 2009.

Her start date has not yet been confirmed, and Lovelace will continue with his responsibilities in the interim.

The news follows the appointment of Oasis and Warehouse Group managing director Sarah Welsh to the newly created role of retail CEO.

Yesterday, Drapers revealed that former Jigsaw group buying and merchandising director Shailina Parti joined N Brown Group this week as interim chief product officer until Welsh takes over. N Brown’s chief product and supply officer Ralph Tucker left the company this month to join homeware firm The Cotswold Company as CEO.