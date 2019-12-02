Gant appoints new CEO

Gant has promoted its executive vice-president of global markets and sales, Patrik Söderström, to the role of chief executive.

Söderström will officially take over the role from incumbent CEO Brian Grevy on 1 February 2020. Grevy is stepping down after four years to rejoin Adidas Group as the new executive board member for its global brands, Drapers revealed in October.

Söderström joined Gant in 2016 in his current role. He joined from eyewear manufacturing company Luxottica North Europe, where he held the role of managing director between March 2013 and May 2016.

He has also held senior roles at Reebok and Levi Strauss.

“Patrik has been a key player in the global management team and I am happy to appoint him as CEO,” said Thierry Guibert, chairman of the board. “His understanding of how to lead and navigate the commercial business and channel landscape in today’s rapidly changing retail environment, while having a strong understanding of the power of the Brand has already proven invaluable for the growth at Gant. Looking ahead, his passionate leadership will be vital as we continue the Gant journey”.