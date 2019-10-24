Gant’s CEO, Brian Grevy, is stepping down after four years to rejoin Adidas Group as the new executive board member for its global brands, Drapers can reveal.

Grevy joined the Sweden-based lifestyle brand in 2016 as chief marketing officer, and has held the position of CEO since June 2018.

He will now return to Adidas, where he previously spent almost 12 years, in the new role of executive board member for its global brands.

Grevy will remain in his position at Gant until a new successor is announced. The company is currently interviewing for the role, Drapers understands.

In September, Gant announced that its former creative director, Christopher Bastin, would return to the brand in the new role of global artistic director. He began the role at the start of this month.