Gant launches rental service

Sweden-based lifestyle brand Gant is launching a selected rental service for spring 20 as part of its new sustainability initiatives.

The small collection of 10 pieces will be available from May in Gant’s Regent Street flagship in London, and at least one store in each of its international territories.

Customers can rent an item for three days for 20% of the retail price. At the end of the period they will have the option to pay the remainder of the price to keep the item. Products will be available in sizes extra small to large for women and small to large for men, and pieces include pants, jackets, dresses, shirts and blouses.

“It’s limited and so should be a bit of fun. For example, there is a pair of lemon-print pants.” Gant’s global sustainability director, Jessica Cederberg-Wodmar told Drapers. “It’s a way of introducing the customer to something new. We think the UK market is ready and we want to continue and grow it.”

A second collection will launch in October.

The move is part of Gant’s new sustainability initiative: The 7 Rules by Gant. These rules – rent, re-use, refresh, remake, repair, regive and recycle – aim to educate consumers on garment care.

For “re-use”, later this year Gant will reintroduce 14 archive pieces, profits from which will be donated to clean water charity WaterAid. Gant will also pay the listing fee for customers who wish to resell their clothes through a selected resale platform.

The brand has launched garment care advice on its website and will run in-store workshops to help “refresh” items. Customers will be offered life-long repair on any jeans sold in 2020. In an effort to reduce waste, Gant has created a limited edition of upcycled shirts made from leftover fabrics. It will hold remake events in stores globally.

Customers will be able to bring any item in store for the Gant team to recycle. In October and November, customers will be offered a reward for doing so.

In December, Gant will “regive” to the ocean by making a donation for every holiday-season purchase to clean oceans charity Waterkeeper Alliance.



Cederberg-Wodmar said: ”We believe that sustainability is the foundation for a profitable business. It’s more than a trend now and is something that is business crucial. I count everybody within Gant as part of the sustainability team.”

Alongside these new initiatives, Gant has also announced sustainability goals. It will ensure 80% of its collections will be sustainably sourced by 2020 and its cotton is 100% sustainably sourced by 2022. Water use in manufacturing will be reduced by 50% before 2025. Additionally, Gant will reduce its climate footprint by 30% throughout all operations by 2030.