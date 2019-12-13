Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Gant sourcing director takes global role

13 December 2019By

Full screenGant

Premium fashion brand Gant has promoted Kate King from sourcing director, Asia-Pacific, to executive vice-president of global sourcing.

Her main focus will be to create a sourcing strategy “to deliver product premiumisation, sustainability and speed capabilities”.

King joined in 2018 and will report to the recently promoted CEO Patrik Söderström, when he assumes the role in early 2020.

