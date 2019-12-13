Gant sourcing director takes global role

Premium fashion brand Gant has promoted Kate King from sourcing director, Asia-Pacific, to executive vice-president of global sourcing.
Her main focus will be to create a sourcing strategy “to deliver product premiumisation, sustainability and speed capabilities”.
King joined in 2018 and will report to the recently promoted CEO Patrik Söderström, when he assumes the role in early 2020.
