Gant to open in east London

17 July 2019

The gant varsity jacket

Gant has signed a deal to open its first store in east London in the 100 Liverpool Street development.

Part of the Broadgate mixed use development, 100 Liverpool Street is a 520,000 sq ft redevelopment in east London designed by Hopkins Architects.

Nine new retail, food and beverage brands have signed up to the site including Watches of Switzerland, Kiehl’s, Neom and The Body Shop.

