Gant to open in east London

Gant has signed a deal to open its first store in east London in the 100 Liverpool Street development.
Part of the Broadgate mixed use development, 100 Liverpool Street is a 520,000 sq ft redevelopment in east London designed by Hopkins Architects.
Nine new retail, food and beverage brands have signed up to the site including Watches of Switzerland, Kiehl’s, Neom and The Body Shop.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.