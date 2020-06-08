Gap to reopen with discounts of up to 60%

Gap will reopen all of its English stores on 15 June with discounts of up to 60% on Sale items.

The retailer will also be offering 40% off full-priced items in store.

Gap has 92 UK stores. It’s 81 stores in England will reopen on 15 June in line with government guidelines. It has implemented detailed steps on social distancing for customers and employees.

Fashion retailers and brands have taken differing approaches to discounting throughout the coronavirus crisis.

Many have resorted to Sales to clear spring/summer 20 product and drive traffic online as stores remain closed.

However, as retailers now prepare to reopen their store portfolios with heavy social distancing measures, some have told Drapers they will take a cautious approach to Sales. This is due to fears that there will be an initial – and unmanageable – influx of customers that would be exacerbated by heavy discounting on the high street.

Luxury department store Harrods plans to open an outlet store at Westfield London in July, to help sell leftover current-season stock. The business said the new outlet will ease the new “challenges of hosting the Harrods Sale in store” at its Knightsbridge flagship, which could have attracted higher numbers of customers.

Read more: Which retailers are discounting the most online?