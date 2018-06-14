Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Gerry Weber

Gerry Weber cuts staff and warns on profits

14 June 2018 By Tim Clark

German womenswear brand Gerry Weber is to cut up to 150 head office, logistics and support staff, as the firm issued a profit warning for its full year. 

