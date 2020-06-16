'Ghost town' fears where stores close permanently

Retailers are concerned that last week’s wave of store closures are “another nail in the coffin” for struggling high streets.

Last Thursday (11 June) Monsoon Accessorize owner Peter Simon bought the business out of administration in a pre-pack deal, resulting in the possible closure of more than 100 stores. It has 230 across its portfolio.

Meanwhile, fast fashion retailer Quiz announced plans to permanently close 11 stores following a pre-pack administration. It operates 82 shops in the UK and Ireland.

Struggling department store Debenhams revealed the locations of three more stores in England that are due to permanently shut, after it failed to agree terms with shopping centre owner Intu Properties – taking its total closures to 20.

The closures follow a wave of retail administrations since the crisis hit the UK, including the UK arm of Victoria’s Secret, Oasis and Warehouse Group and Cath Kidston.

In April, Arcadia Group was reported to be negotiating with landlords to exit stores with upcoming lease breaks or expiries.

The industry is worried that a wave of permanent store closures will turn high streets into “ghost towns”, even after non-essential retailers in the Republic of Ireland were allowed to reopen on 8 June, Northern Ireland on 12 June and England on 15 June. Scotland and Wales are yet to announce their dates.

“These widespread store closures are another nail in the coffin for the UK high street,” the CEO of one high street retailer said.

“It really does worry me as to how many retailers are going to have stores left at the end of all of this [the coronavirus pandemic]. Many [retailers] have decided to phase their reopening, but it is worrying to think that they could decide to never reopen some of these stores – especially if trade doesn’t pick up.

“Sadly, I do suspect there are going to be many more permanently empty stores on the high street.”

The former CEO of another high street retail chain said: “If these closures carry on, the high street will resemble a ghost town. This will have a knock-on effect for any players left on the high street because it won’t be an attractive place for customers to go – they will just continue to shop online.

“People will be testing the waters and not opening all their stores on Monday. This is concerning because people might decide to keep them permanently shut. We want the high street to be an attractive place for customers, but it won’t be if it is filled with empty shops.”

Erica Vilkauls, former LK Bennett and East CEO, suggested the level of impact will vary by location: “The story in London is likely to be very different from high streets around the country. If retailers can negotiate rents down in prime London locations, I’m sure these will open.

“National high streets may transition to a new make-up – but how long will that take? It’s a shame retailers haven’t worked together, which would help them all. You may have a store which you believe can make money, so you open it – only to find others who have maybe a less inspirational brand don’t open and you are left surrounded by empty units.”



Around 20,620 shops will close for good in 2020 – more than four times the 4,547 that closed last year, the Centre of Retail Research predicts.

Darren Topp, CEO of LK Bennett, told Drapers: “Anything that reduces the attractiveness of the high street is a bad thing. We want our high streets to be vibrant in a Covid-19-safe way. Having empty shops doesn’t do that.

“Central and local government, as well as landlords, need to get together to help do something about it. We need to collectively work together to support these high streets, otherwise we will see more administrations.

“We need to think of new ways of making the high street an attractive place, like turning it into a residential and leisure location. We’re going to have to re-think if we want to continue to drive bricks-and-mortar sales”.

TM Lewin’s new owner SCP Private Equity is mulling store closures unless it is given a reduction in rent by landlords. SCP said it was working with the company to put “processes and procedures in place that would safeguard the future of the business and help it adapt to the rapidly changing retail landscape.

Retail analyst Mark Pilkington added: “The only thing that can save this important industry is a complete reset. If nothing is done, when the shops reopen, they may find that their customers have disappeared.

“And it will not only be the retailers that suffer, but the brands that depend on them and the retail property groups that own the malls and shopping centres.

“Retailers need to face the fact that most shopping experiences are not great. The stores are often unattractive: there is poor product sign-posting, and when you do locate what you want, it is often out of stock.

“Finally, there is a lack of properly trained staff to help you. And this is on top of having to get to the store, on congested roads or public transport networks, paying expensive parking and carrying the heavy goods home with you.”



However, one former womenswear CEO argued that store closures were needed: “If we could put aside the notion of needing to be in all locations, and on all high streets, it would be healthier for British retail in general.

“We need to right-size our store portfolios to make the unit economics of individual stores work. Everyone is looking at their product assortment with a view to reducing option count – that is what retailers need to do with stores.”