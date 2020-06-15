Givenchy names new creative director

LVMH-owned French fashion house Givenchy has appointed Matthew Williams, founder of US luxury streetwear label 1017 ALYX 9SM, as its new creative director.

The appointment marks Williams’ first major creative director role and will see the American designer succeeding Clare Waight Keller, who announced her departure from the luxury fashion house in April.

His first official day as creative director will be 16 June, where he will oversee “all creative responsibilities” for the fashion house’s women’s and menswear collections, while also maintaining his own-brand 1017 ALYX 9SM. He will present his debut collection for Givenchy in Paris in October 2020.

Williams said: “I am extremely honoured to join the house of Givenchy. The maison’s unique position and timeless aura make it an undeniable icon and I am looking forward to working together with its ateliers and teams, to move it into a new era based on modernity and inclusivity.

“I am grateful to the LVMH group for trusting me with the opportunity to fulfil my lifelong dream. In these unprecedented times for the world, I want to send a message of hope together with my community and colleagues and intend to contribute towards positive change.”

Sidney Toledano, chairman and chief executive of LVMH Fashion Group, said: “I am very happy to see Matthew M. Williams join the LVMH Group. Since he took part in the LVMH Prize, we have had the pleasure of watching him develop into the great talent he is today.

“I believe his singular vision of modernity will be a great opportunity for Givenchy to write its new chapter with strength and success.”