Givenchy to show at Pitti

12 March 2019

Luxury house Givenchy will show its spring 20 collection at Florence menswear trade show Pitti Uomo in June, as a special guest designer of the organisers.

The event on 12 June will be Givenchy’s artistic director Clare Waight Keller’s first standalone men’s fashion show for the brand.

It will be the only Givenchy menswear show staged next season.

 

