Givenchy to show at Pitti

Luxury house Givenchy will show its spring 20 collection at Florence menswear trade show Pitti Uomo in June, as a special guest designer of the organisers.
The event on 12 June will be Givenchy’s artistic director Clare Waight Keller’s first standalone men’s fashion show for the brand.
It will be the only Givenchy menswear show staged next season.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.