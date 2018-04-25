Glasgow Fort announces new retail openings

High-profile company voluntary arrangements from New Look and Select have sent shockwaves across fashion retail.
The Drapers Independent Awards celebrate the most influential brands and highly-respected independent retailers, and reward those businesses that are changing the landscape of fashion. If this sounds like your business, enter now
Brands and retailers are hotly anticipating a boom in occasionwear as Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle draws nearer. Drapers speaks to buyers and designers to find out how they are preparing for a potential surge in demand.