Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Global Blue in Paris

Global Blue to open VIP lounge in London

9 August 2018 By

Tax-free shopping company Global Blue is set to open its first VIP lounge in London later this month, featuring brands including MaxMara, Aquazzura and Longchamp.

Read this and a limited number of other articles, plus get customisable email alerts. Sign up for guest access.

Subscribe to Drapers today for

  • FASHION NEWS & INSIGHT
  • SEASONAL AND SECTOR ANALYSIS
  • INDUSTRY OPINION
  • IN-DEPTH REPORTS & BEST PRACTICE

 

Drapers